Diamondhead - Election preview

Fifteen republicans are on Diamondhead ballots May 2. Three of those GOP candidates want to become Diamondhead’s next mayor.

The incumbent Tommy Schafer, IV faces a challenge from current councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch and John Fletcher. The first candidate to receive at least 50% of the vote either on May 2 or in a May 16 runoff will win the mayor’s race.

Ward one council member Nancy Depreo will serve another four-year term. Her name is on ballots, and the ballots say she has opposition. However, her challenger is the late Vincent Principe. Mr. Principe passed away three weekends before the primary. Since the city had already printed ballots, Diamondhead was unable to remove Mr. Principe’s name.

Two other incumbents face challengers. Tom Woolbright runs against Alan Moran for Woolbright’s ward two seat. And Ron Rech has three opponents. Kenny Edmonds, Jr, Kodie Koenenn and Jesse Maxwell all want to represent Diamondhead ward four. Again, the winner must get at least 50% of the vote. Otherwise, the top two finishers meet in a May 16 runoff.

In ward three, Joy Dinnella and Jamie Wetzel Morgan run for this open seat. And in the council-at-large race, Lindsay Tink L’Ecuyer and Carl Necaise hope to replace Knobloch.

