Long Beach - Election preview

When Billy Skellie decided to walk away from city hall, five republicans stepped forward and said they wanted to become “the friendly city’s” next mayor.

Three current aldermen are in the mayor’s race. So is the city’s former fire chief and a political newcomer. They’re all republicans. They’ll all be on May 2 primary ballots. And because no democrats qualified for the mayor’s race, the GOP candidate who gets at least 50% support either May 2 or in a May 16 runoff will become Long Beach mayor.

The candidates are Leonard Carrubba, Ronnie Hammons, Jr, Gary Ponthieux, George Bass, and Kevin Nelson.

Long Beach has no democrats running in any race this year. So, GOP primary winners in the five aldermen races on ballots May 2 will earn four-year terms to represent their wards.

In ward one, Robert Kennedy meets Ron Robertson. In ward two, incumbent Bernie Parker faces a challenge from John Ruth and Shane Walker. In ward three, incumbent Kelly Griffin runs against Stan Snodgrass. In ward four, David Braud, Sr is on ballots against Timothy McCaffrey, Jr. And in ward six, Tricia Bennett and James Johnson vie for that seat. The winners in wards four and six will be first-time aldermen.

Alderman-at-large candidate Donald Frazer and ward five incumbent Mark Lishen have no opposition.

