4 proposals submitted for skate park

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors are taking another look the plans to lease the the skate park on Debuys Road.

In a memo dated April 25th, the board is reviewing proposals for youth team sports venue, a roller and ice skating rink, an outdoor roller rink, and a broadcast network facility that will double as a youth entertainment center.

The proposals for the building and property were received on April 5.

A company called Kickmaster's Coast Athletic Club wants to make a 15 year commitment to lease the property for a variety of sporting events like soccer, flag football, kickball and volleyball. The proposal from Kevin Mattina calls for paying the county $5,000 a month the first three years, then increasing lease payments every few years.

Mattina's proposal was the highest bid of the four submitted.

The skate park has been idle for some time. The county has been trying to find a way to put the property to use without costing the county money.

Mattina's plan calls for Kickmaster's will pay for all equipment and modifications needed as well as maintenance.

Harrison County supervisors will vote to approve the selection as the best market value proposal for the skate park on Monday, May 1.

