Bishop-elect looks forward to installation

Friday will be a historic day for the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi. The diocese will ordain and install Monsignor Louis Kihneman as the next bishop of the diocese.

Kihneman was introduced as the next Bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi. The appointment came from the Vatican and Pope Francis.

"It's been quite a ride to get to this point. When the Holy Father's representative called me on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., I remember it well," said Kihneman.

Kihneman will serve as the fourth bishop of the diocese, which was established in 1977 and serves the 17 southern counties of Mississippi.

It's been quite a spiritual journey for Kihneman. He was born in Lafayette, LA. He served as a priest in Corpus Christi, TX for nearly 40 years.

Friday's ceremony will be historic in that he will be ordained as bishop and installed as leader of the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi on the same day.

"It is a special moment for the church and for me. It's an honor to have the ordination for bishop, and the installation for Bishop of Biloxi is a profound moment for all of us as a church," Kihneman said.

The Bishop-elect has selected The Lord is my Shepherd as his general motto moving forward with his goals.

"The shepherd guides the flock, a shepherd knows the flock, and a shepherd helps the flock grow," Kihneman said.

Kihneman plans to concentrate on Catholic education in the diocese, along with strengthening the efforts of the Catholic charities.

He embraces his ascension to bishop with grace, gratitude, and humility.

"My prayer has been, ‘Lord, I'm not worthy. Your will will be done, not mine,’" Kihneman said.

Kihneman will be installed Friday at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Howard Ave. in Biloxi.

You can watch the ceremony live on WLOX-ABC and streaming on WLOX.com.

