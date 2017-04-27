What to know before you head to the polls Tuesday

South Mississippi voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in municipal primary elections. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday is the last day for voters to cast absentee ballots. Circuit clerk offices in each county will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday to collect those last-minute absentee ballots.

If you need help finding your polling place, call the circuit clerk’s office in your county:

Hancock County Circuit Clerk: 228-467-5265

Harrison County Circuit Clerk 1st District: 228-865-4051

Harrison County Circuit Clerk 2nd District: 228-435-8233

Jackson County Circuit Clerk: 228-769-3040

George County Circuit Clerk: 601-947-4881

Stone County Circuit Clerk: 601-928-5246

Candidates that make it through the primary will be on the ballot again for the general election June 6.

