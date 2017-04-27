Protesters waving MS state flags outside Biloxi City Hall - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Protesters waving MS state flags outside Biloxi City Hall

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

For the second time this week, protesters are waving the Mississippi state flag in front of Biloxi City Hall.

They are waving the flags because Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich ordered the controversial flag removed from all city facilities earlier this week.

Gilich said the move was to show that Biloxi is for everyone. He said the only flag he wants flying on city property is the American flag.

The decision has drawn praise from some and criticism from others. City council members are also split on the issue.

After hearing from citizens on both side of the argument Tuesday, council members Felix Gines and Paul Tisdale said they stand behind the mayor’s decision. Dixie Newman, Robert Deming, and Kenny Glavan said the flag should fly. “As long as it is our state flag and we are a political subdivision of Mississippi, it should fly,” said Deming.

Councilman George Lawrence and David Fayard have not commented on the issue.

Gilich did apologize to the council for making the decision without notifying its members first. Deming said he plans to present an ordinance on May 9 to fly the flag at city buildings again.

