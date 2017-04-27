Protesters waving MS state flags outside Biloxi City Hall

The controversial Mississippi state flag will no longer fly in front of city buildings in Biloxi.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew "Fofo" Gilich said removing the state flag from all city facilities is a declaration that Biloxi is for everyone. But some residents are conflicted by the move.

The Mississippi state flag, which bears a Confederate battle symbol, has been a hot topic of debate in recent years. (Photo source: WLOX)

The state flag controversy isn't going away anytime soon in Biloxi. While everyone from the mayor to visitors from out of town took turns speaking out at Tuesday's city council meeting about why the flag should or shouldn't fly, nothing has changed.

What's next? Will Biloxi fly the state flag again?

For the second time this week, protesters are waving the Mississippi state flag in front of Biloxi City Hall. (Photo source: WLOX)

They are waving the flags because Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich ordered the controversial flag removed from all city facilities earlier this week.

Protestors supporting state flag back out at City Hall in Biloxi. Several groups throughout the state represented. pic.twitter.com/sTLiqG5T5P — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) April 27, 2017

Gilich said the move was to show that Biloxi is for everyone. He said the only flag he wants flying on city property is the American flag.

The decision has drawn praise from some and criticism from others. City council members are also split on the issue.

After hearing from citizens on both side of the argument Tuesday, council members Felix Gines and Paul Tisdale said they stand behind the mayor’s decision. Dixie Newman, Robert Deming, and Kenny Glavan said the flag should fly. “As long as it is our state flag and we are a political subdivision of Mississippi, it should fly,” said Deming.

Councilman George Lawrence and David Fayard have not commented on the issue.

Gilich did apologize to the council for making the decision without notifying its members first. Deming said he plans to present an ordinance on May 9 to fly the flag at city buildings again.

