Biloxi High School second in state in national poll

A recent national poll on USNews.com ranked Mississippi schools, and several Coast schools ended up with high marks.

Biloxi High School came in second in the state, the highest ranking of all the South Mississippi high schools. Principal Marcus Boudreaux didn't know about the list before it was released.

"Hard work, dedication, best staff in the state of Mississippi, and the best student body in the state of Mississippi," said Boudreaux.

As for the student body, the news is spreading like wildfire.

"I wasn't really surprised. I mean, we should have been number one in my opinion, but two is fine," said Deterrian Jones, who was raised in the Biloxi School District.

The ranking was based on several factors, including the graduation rate, the success of AP classes, and college readiness. Alicia Griffey teaches three dual enrollment classes at the school, giving the students an opportunity to get college credit in high school.

"Our students are given a wide variety of challenging upper-level classes. We have almost what they can get done in an entire first semester of college," said Griffey.

The students are also given a wide variety of extra curricular activities and class choices. And, teachers say morale around the school couldn't be higher.

"We have a great teaching staff. Everybody's very positive about their jobs," said teacher, Rebekah Reese.

Boudreaux takes the high ranking as a sign to keep on keeping on.

"It reinforces what we're doing here. It lets us know that we're moving in the right direction, we're making a lot of positive strides, and we're doing the right things by students," the principal said.

If the school stays on the same path, he hopes to see it at the top spot soon.

Ocean Springs High School was ranked third on the list, and the top spot went to Lewisburg High in Olive Branch.

