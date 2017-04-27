WATCH LIVE: Ordination and Installation of Biloxi's next bishop

Biloxi's newest bishop is taking his place as head of the Biloxi Diocese.

The Ordination and Installation of The Most Rev. Louis F. Kihnemann III takes place Friday, April 28 at 2pm at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral.

You can watch live coverage of the ceremony on WLOX ABC or right here online>> http://bit.ly/2oQlgcT

Pope Francis named Kihnemann, of Corpus Christi, TX, as the fourth Bishop of Biloxi on Dec. 16, 2016. He's served that area of Texas for nearly 40 years.

