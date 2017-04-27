Pass Christian - Election preview

One city. One race. One winner. That’s it. That’s all you’ll find in Pass Christian during the 2017 municipal elections.

The race is in ward two. Incumbent W. Earl Washington faces a challenge from Regina Charlot. Because there’s no opposition from republicans, the winner of the democratic primary wins that seat.

Nobody qualified to run against Pass Christian mayor Chipper McDermott. He’ll serve another four-year term. McDermott initially became mayor after winning a 2006 special election.

Current board members Kenny Torgeson, Buddy Clark, Anthony Hall and Victor Pickich will also return as Pass Christian aldermen. They also face no opposition in the May 2 primary or the June 6 general election.

