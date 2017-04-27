D'Iberville - Election preview

D’Iberville has one of the quietest election seasons in South Mississippi. Incumbent mayor Rusty Quave faces no opposition. He’ll serve four more years as that city’s mayor. The city has just three council races in the May 2 primary. And no races in June’s general election

Bill Hancock and incumbent Henry Toncrey, Jr both have their names on Ward two GOP ballots. The winner represents that area of D’Iberville. It’s the same story in ward three. Incumbent Craig Boots Diaz and former councilman Teddy Harder run against each other, with the primary winner becoming the next council member. And Incumbent Robby Ellis faces a challenge from former councilman Stephen Furney and Todd Echelberry in the ward four GOP primary. The winner in ward four needs at least 50 percent support. Otherwise, the top two finalists meet in a May 16 runoff.

Current ward one councilman Randall Pelous and councilman-at-large councilman Joey Bosarge face no opposition and will retain their seats.

