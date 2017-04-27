Gulfport - Election Preview

Billy Hewes can relax this election season. The Gulfport mayor has no opposition in the primary or the general election. He’ll serve another four-year term as the mayor of Mississippi’s second largest city.

Rusty Walker, Myles Sharp, and Cara Pucheu can say the same thing. Nobody qualified to run against those three Gulfport City Council members. So, they’ll be back at city hall when a new term begins in July.

Three Gulfport council seats will be decided on May 2. If Kenneth Truck Casey wants to keep his ward one seat, the incumbent democrat must beat Maurice Bryant and Johnny Sanders. In ward three, Ella Holmes-Hines faces a primary challenge from democrat Monica Croutch Walker. And in ward six, the winner of the republican race between R. Lee Flowers and Ron Harmon represents part of Orange Grove.

The one council seat that won’t have a winner until June is in ward two. Incumbent Ricky Dombrowski must beat Ron Roland and Rebecca Barrow in the May 2 GOP primary. The winner of that primary race meets either Francis Alainia Robinson or Robert Williams in the June general election.

