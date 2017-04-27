Tonight only: Free admission to Crawfish Music Fest with 2 canned goods

This is the final weekend of the 25th annual festival. (Photo source: WLOX)

Thursday night, the Crawfish Music Festival returns to the Coast Coliseum for its second weekend.

For the price of two canned goods, you can get in the gate for free. It’s part of the third annual canned food drive hosted by WLOX. The drive benefits Loaves and Fishes.

2017 Crawfish Music Festival Lineup

If you bring two canned goods to the gate tonight, you can listen to the live music, but rides and food will cost extra.

Get in on the fun this weekend before it’s too late. This is the final weekend of the 25th annual festival.

This year’s headliner, country music star Trace Adkins, performs Saturday.

