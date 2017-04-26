Biloxi Shuckers dropped third straight game to the Jackson Generals at MGM Park

It was Education Day at MGM Park as school kids attended a morning baseball game between the Jackson Generals and the home standing Biloxi Shuckers.

The youngsters were loud and eager to watch a Double-A baseball game. The Shuckers were eager to end a two-game losing skid to the Generals. Biloxi jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Art Charles reached on a fielding error, that enabled Blake Allemand to gallop to home plate.

Jose Queliz would get all of this pitch by Shuckers starting pitcher Angel Ventura in the top of the 3rd, a two-run blast over the left field wall...the first of 3 home runs hit by Jackson on the day.

Top of the 8th, Jamie Westbrook's infield single plated Dawell Lugo, that propelled the Generals to a 6-1 advantage.

Shuckers rallied and loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, DJustin Houle belted a deep fly ball to center field...Biloxi closed the gap 6 to 4 after clearing the bases.

Micheal Reed singled into center field, Houle raced home and the Shuckers trailed 6-5....but no closer. That's three straight losses for Biloxi.

Houle despite the setback the Shuckers will bounce back, " ust don't hang our heads when things don't go well and just stay focused the whole game and I think things will turn around after that."

Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero was not pleased with the play of his outfielders, who would let three fly balls hit the turf. Guerrero said despite the wind, there's no excuse for that type of defense.

Guerrero said, "You know I don't sugarcoat things. I'm straight forward. I think we need to get better in the outfield. We're giving singles away like they don't mean anything. One of those singles today with two outs and the next batter hit a home run."

The Shuckers record fell to 7 wins and 13 losses on the season and open a five-game road series at Pensacola beginning Thursday night at 6:35.

