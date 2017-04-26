Netflix series about suicide sparks controversy, local expert weighs in

If You Know Someone in Crisis Call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.More >>
Find programs, toolkits, fact sheets, and other resources to help you take effective action.
We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.
AFSP raises awareness, funds scientific research and provides resources and aid to those affected by suicide.
ADL fights anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry, defends democratic ideals and protects civil rights for all.
A national education organization whose mission is centered on creating safe spaces in schools for K–12 students. The website and resources are focused on the acceptance of all people regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, or occupation. Includes information on their research and policymaking, plus tools and tips.
An interactive site where teens can learn about preventing and responding to bullying—in cyberspace, via texting, and at school. Includes resources for kids and parents, and information on Facebook safety.
An interactive, educational program of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® (NCMEC) that provides age-appropriate resources to help teach children how to be safer on- and offline through education, engagement, and empowerment. Designed for children ages 5-17, parents and guardians, educators, and law enforcement. Includes videos, games, activity cards, and presentations.
An interactive website offering resources to help prevent cyberbullying, encouraging everyone to "be part of the solution." The materials are divided into six sections: children (aged 7–10), preteens (aged 11–13), teens (aged 14–17), parents/caregivers, educators, and law enforcement personnel.
PACER's Kids Against Bullying is a bullying prevention website created by PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center, which was founded in 2006, and actively leads social change, so that bullying is no longer considered an accepted childhood rite of passage.
With over thirty-five years of research and successful implementation all over the world, OBPP is a whole-school program that has been proven to prevent or reduce bullying throughout a school setting.
Since 1999, Campus Impact has provided school programs to address issues including bullying, cyber bullying, dating abuse prevention, self-esteem, prescription drug abuse, sexting prevention, respect, responsibility and leadership development.
Game created by the Centers for Disease Control about bullying.
If you're feeling suicidal, you may be afraid that you'll be judged or labeled "crazy" if you open up, or that no one could possibly understand.
National Bullying Prevention Month is a campaign in the United States founded in 2006 by PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center. The campaign is held during the month of October and unites communities nationwide to educate and raise awareness of bullying prevention.
STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national anti-bullying and cyberbullying organization for kids and teens in the U.S. It is the brainchild of Love Our Children USA™ who since 1999, has been the 'Go-To' prevention organization fighting all forms of violence and neglect against children in the U.S.
StopBullying.gov provides information from various government agencies on what bullying is, what cyberbullying is, who is at risk, and how you can prevent and respond to bullying.
The web links on this page are to websites that provide information and resources on bullying prevention. The PowerPoint, "The Harsh Reality of Bullying", may be used as an introduction on the impact of bullying and why it is important for schools to develop and sustain bullying prevention strategies.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recently released findings from a comprehensive study on the impact social media has on kids and families.
What is Voxer? If you're scratching your head, it's time to read up on the trendy new social media apps kids are using.
Hardeman County schools held a kick off rally on Thursday throughout the county to celebrate and begin a new way to fight bullying.
Just like children and teens, adults can also be victims of cyber bullying. Cleveland 19 News spoke to an Akron man who's been a victim himself.
Depression is on the rise among American teens and young adults, with adolescent girls showing the greatest vulnerability, a new national survey reveals.
Negative experiences on Facebook can increase the odds of depression in young people, a new study found.
Teen suicide is on the rise, and a new study suggests it's disproportionately impacting teenage girls.
Do you know what is on your kid's phone? You may want to take a second look.
