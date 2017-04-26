Study brings economics of Gulfport aquarium into focus

The aquarium is a $93 million project, but only $57 million is in the bank. (Photo Source: File)

New information uncovered by WLOX News Now tweaks the expected impact of Gulfport’s Mississippi Aquarium project.

A new study slashes attendance numbers. It cuts revenue generated by the aquarium almost in half.

We’re told it’s very likely the downtown Gulfport aquarium will now be built in phases.

We learned that new information Wednesday during talks with aquarium CEO David Kimmel and Gulfport Redevelopment Commission Chairwoman Carole Lynn Meadows.

The study they cited came from USM researchers. They just delivered their preliminary findings to city leaders.

When researchers looked at potential attendance at the property under construction across from Jones Park, they determined as many as 350,000 people a year would visit the aquarium. That’s down a minimum of 68,000 visitors from a study released two years ago.

Fewer people visiting the downtown Gulfport site means less revenue. Instead of bringing in the original $14 million a year the original study predicted, USM researchers estimate the aquarium will make about $8 million a year.

Why is that number important? City leaders just learned from the report it will cost about $7.5 million a year to operate the facility.

One more note. The aquarium is a $93 million project, but only $57 million is in the bank. Consequently, Meadows acknowledges it's almost certain the aquarium will have to be built in stages, with the first of several aquarium pods opening in the spring of 2019.

Doug Walker learned about much of that information while working on a special report focused on the economic viability of the aquarium and whether it can meet expectations. He’ll share his findings in mid-May.

