Coast man to be inducted as Saints Super Fan

During football season, Bill Campbell's house transforms into "Who Dat Drive".

Campbell, a long time member of Big Easy Mafia who bleeds black and gold, is garnering big attention for his dedication to the New Orleans Saints. During Thursday night's Big Easy Mafia draft party, Campbell will be inducted as a Super Fan.

"We put out more than just the normal fan," said Campbell, who is known as the Who Dat Aficionado. "It's an extremely big privilege. I did not expect this to happen to me."

Big Easy Mafia founder Erick Englehardt says it's not just about rooting for the black and gold. It's about taking part in all of the charity work the organization does.

"I'm really happy for him because he's really put a lot into the Big Easy Mafia. That organization and Angel's Place, one of the charities that they do work for. It means a lot to me seeing him do this because he still has found passion. He still has something that he loves and he continues to work for that," said Campbell's daughter.

Thursday night's induction ceremony wasn't what Campbell was expecting when he was invited to the party.

"It's a high point, it's a privilege. I was not expecting this at all. I've been participating, being part of it and just enjoying the group," Campbell said. "They've asked me to take on a lot and it's a large responsibility. I'm just trying to do what's best for the community and my community. "

Campbell believes being a super fan is about more than just rooting for a team.

"There are fans, and there are super fans," he said. "The only difference is, are you ready to go that extra mile?" said Campbell.

Campbell also hosts a weekly vlog during the football season with analysis, previews, and thoughts about the team.

