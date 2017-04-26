Coast veterans delighted by flight in WWII-era plane

April 26, 2017 is a day several coast veterans will never forget. (Photo source: Methodist Senior Services)

April 26, 2017 is a day several coast veterans will never forget.

The veterans took turns Wednesday morning soaring through the sky in a WWII-era airplane, thanks to the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation.

The nonprofit organization honors military veterans living in long-time care facilities. “Giving back to those who have given” is the foundation’s mission statement.

The vets that got to fly above Gulfport this morning live in the Seashore Highlands Retirement Community. Unfortunately, windy conditions prevented some flights from happening.

The veterans who participated included:

Elaine Mangano – Navy Nurse Corp: World War II, 1945-46

Bill McLaughlin – Navy: 1973-77

Kay Carlow – Marine Corp: 1954-60

Sherman Muths– Air Force: 1954-70

Newton Hanson – Army: World War II and Korea, 1944-52

Ed Pullis – Air Force: World War II & Korea, 1945-68

Ted Hearn – Army: 1954-87

Bud Ryan – Navy: 1973-1995

“When we were young and active, we just served. The Navy has always been so good to me,” said Mangano. “As a veteran, I never expected to receive such a fuss.”

The day kicked off with a salute to the veterans. Ocean Springs High School JROTC presented the colors while the St. Patrick High School band played the national anthem.

