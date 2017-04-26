Pascagoula leaders host municipal office forum

With elections right around the corner, business leaders in Pascagoula getting a chance to see who's running.

Members of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce filled the Pascagoula Senior Center on Wednesday for the chance to hear from each of the candidates running for municipal office in the flagship city.

Eleven of the 15 council candidates, and all three mayoral candidates, participated in the forum. Major topics included tax abatement, infrastructure - specifically what needs to be done with market street - recreation and bringing in family entertainment to the city.

Panelists also discussed what to do with abandoned properties stemming from as far back as Katrina, and getting people who work in Pascagoula - specifically at Chevron and Ingalls - to live in the city.

"I thought it was excellent, it was a very good crowd. I believe that the questions selected by the Pascagoula area council were excellent, and were issues the city of Pascagoula is facing. We had some very differing opinions and views on some of it, but I thought, overall, I thought it was great."

Primary elections are Tuesday, May 2.

