One section of the Mississippi Sound not safe for swimming

Only one section of the Mississippi Sound remains under a water contact advisory. Wednesday afternoon the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted the water contact advisory for Gulfport Harbor Beach from 20th Avenue east to Thornton Avenue.

Still under a water warning Pass Christian West Beach from Fort Henry Avenue east to Elliot Street. This section of beach is not closed. But, MDEQ warns if you swim in this section of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick.

MDEQ will lift the advisory when water samples show that levels are safe for human contact again.

