Retiring bishop reflects on leading Catholic Diocese of Biloxi

On Friday, the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi will turn the page for a new chapter in the hierarchy of the Catholic community in South Mississippi.

Monsignor Louis Kihneman will be ordained and installed as the fourth bishop in the diocese's history. He will be replacing Bishop Roger Morin.

Morin was installed as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi on April 27, 2009. Morin reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last year and sent his letter of resignation to the Pope Francis at the Vatican.

"I had plenty of time to prepare and anticipate my upcoming retirement. I submitted the letter in March of 2016, and then I waited. In a week, I received the message back from the Holy Father saying he accepted the resignation," said Morin.

Morin delivered his final mass last Sunday at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Morin is from Massachusetts. He arrived in New Orleans in 1967. He was ordained by Pope John Paul II in 1985.

When he was installed as Bishop of the Diocese in Biloxi in 2009, four years after Hurricane Katrina, he stayed busy helping the church rebuild in South Mississippi.

"From the time I arrived, I had the joy of doing the great celebrations of dedicating new churches. People were so delighted, because they had been waiting and waiting. They were in temporary structures," Morin said.

Even though he will be stepping down as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi when Kihneman is installed, Morin will continue taking an active role with the church's mission.

"You don't stop being a bishop because you don't have the office in the diocese. You can still do all the functions that a bishop does. I'll still have things to do," said Morin.

Archbishop Thomas Rodi will install Kihneman at 2 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. We will air the ceremony on WLOX-ABC. You can also watch a live stream of the installation on WLOX.com.

