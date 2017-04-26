MGM Park hosts thousands of students for Education Day

More than 2,000 students piled in around the field to watch America's pastime for Education Day. (Photo source: WLOX)

Education and entertainment combined at MGM Park, making Wednesday a day to remember for thousands of students.

Talk about a field trip. More than 2,000 students piled in around the field to watch America's pastime for Education Day. But, the students weren't the only ones having all the fun.

"I love it. It's my birthday, and I was invited, and I'm ready to go," said Rocky Creek Elementary teacher Tonya Bird.

For many of these teachers and students, this was a first.

"I'm excited about the game, because I've never been to a Biloxi Shuckers game," said Purvis student William Bibb.

It appeared that the experience didn't disappoint.

"I think this is really cool, because this is my very first baseball game," said Ashley Archer, a fifth grader from Forrest County.

According to Ashley, if she had a choice between being in class or at the game, "I'd rather be here."

This statement was pretty consistent all over the ballpark. Students from all over South Mississippi enjoyed the day off from classwork.

Even though these students were out of class, there were still opportunities to learn. Booths were set up, showcasing how science can lead to some cool experiences. The booths represented NASA, USM, the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, and more.

"It's great that they can come out and have both an educational experience and an athletic experience," said Douglas Barton, who was enjoying the game with his daughter, Grace.

The next Education Day is May 16 at MGM Park.

