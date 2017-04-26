TN couple arrested for Pascagoula carjacking, kidnapping

Tennessee residents Tommy Hill and Christie Burnett are both charged with Armed Carjacking and Kidnapping. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

An elderly Pascagoula man is recovering after being carjacked and kidnapped from his own driveway early Tuesday morning.

Pascagoula police say the man was returning to his home on Parsley Ave. around 7:30am when a couple from Tennessee approached him with what appeared to be a revolver. The victim said he was forced back into his car. The man held the gun on him while the woman drove.

The suspects then dropped the man off at the corner of Pascagoula St. and Beach Blvd. A woman jogging by noticed the man, and he asked her to call police.

Using the victim's description of his car and his captors, officers quickly caught up with the pair at the intersection of Brooks St. and Old Mobile Hwy. in Pascagoula.

Tennessee residents Tommy Hill and Christie Burnett are both charged with Armed Carjacking and Kidnapping. Bond was set at $50,000 per charge. They're currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Police credit the jogger with helping them catch up with the suspects so quickly. They're asking her to contact Detective Dunn with the Pascagoula Police Department at (228) 762 2211.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.