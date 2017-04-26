Murder suspect out on bond arrested on burglary charges

Twelve hours after a nearby shooting left a 21-year-old dead, another Gulfport shooting claimed the life of Chavis Allen.

Wednesday night, a community remembered a Gulfport man murdered last week. Dozens of friends and family members of 38-year-old Chavis Allen gathered to remember him, but also to spread awareness about ending violence in their community.

A man accused in a Gulfport murder was one of five suspects arrested in connection with two vehicle burglaries in Harrison County on Tuesday.

Gary Perkins, 20, is accused of shooting 38-year-old Chavis Allen to death in June 2016. Now, he is also facing two counts of felony burglary of a vehicle. Perkins was out of jail on a $1 million bond for the murder charge when he was arrested.

Durente Yarbor, 18, Phineas Williams, 19, Albert Morgan III, 18, and Jaquan Moffett, 18, were also charged with two counts of felony burglary of a vehicle.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said deputies responded to a vehicle burglary complaint on Menge Ave. in Pass Christian on Tuesday morning. While investigating the complaint, deputies learned another vehicle burglary was reported in the area.

Peterson said Long Beach police stopped a vehicle with the five suspects inside on Klondyke Rd. Investigators said officers found a stolen firearm from the reported auto burglary inside the vehicle.

Yarbor, Williams, and Morgan were booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility with $20,000 bonds.

Perkins is behind bars without bond for being arrested while out bond for the murder charge.

Moffett is also being held without bond. He was out on bond for an armed robbery charge through the Gulfport Police Department when he was arrested.

Peterson said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

