WLOX Editorial: Judges should always be fair and impartial

A North Mississippi judge was publicly reprimanded for improperly intervening in favor of a landlord against a tenant. We agree with the Mississippi Supreme Court's action. The high court said the County Justice Court Judge improperly advised the landlord to increase the amount she sought from about $500 to seven times that amount, $3,500.

Then the judge granted the larger judgment against the tenant. Then, at the judge's suggestion the landlord asked for and was granted an eviction order.

Some State Supreme Court Justices said the reprimand and $5,400 dollar fine were too hard on the local judge. We disagree. This judge gave the appearance of siding with a landlord over a tenant. Our judges should always be fair and impartial and certainly should not be helping landlords evict tenants.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

