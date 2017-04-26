WLOX Editorial: MS Department of Education needs checks and balances

We recently learned that the Mississippi Department of Education misspent tens of millions of dollars. The department had to cut after school grants to repay federal money that was spent on programs for which they were not approved. Audits revealed the problem. Accountability in the education accounting department was obviously lacking.

The state says it fired three people and it's fixing the problems. We really hope so. This department is responsible for administering more than 2 billion of your tax dollars a year.

We need some serious checks and balances in that department to be sure the money goes where it is supposed to go. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

