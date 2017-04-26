NEW VIDEO ON GMM: Suspect pulled from burning van

The state flag controversy isn't going away anytime soon in Biloxi. While everyone from the mayor to visitors from out of town took turns speaking out at Tuesday's city council meeting about why the flag should or shouldn't fly, nothing has changed.More >>
The man who led the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi for seven years, including during its recovery from Hurricane Katrina, said incoming bishop Monsignor Louis Kihneman will do a fine job as leader of the diocese.More >>
Moss Point has new voting precincts. And with the city's highly contested primary election quickly approaching, there's a bit of confusion among citizens about where they go to cast their ballots.More >>
The NCAA investigation took a toll on Ole Miss recruiting this past season. How much longer will the process continue before the NCAA makes a final ruling on the Rebels football program?More >>
High School softball playoff scores from Tuesday night.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
The "wax worm" can eat and digest plastic, which is similar in molecular structure to the beeswax the caterpillar usually eats.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
A Facebook post by a Texas police department featured a courageous cat facing off with a giant snake. But the message was be careful.More >>
Surveillance video cameras captured a moment all parents fear: a girl running into a busy street.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
