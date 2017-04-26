Is the NCAA investigation into the Ole Miss football program coming to an end?

The Rebel Road Trip pulled into South Mississippi Tuesday night at the Pascagoula Hilton Garden Inn.

Ole Miss Head Coach Hugh Freeze and Athletic Director Ross Bjork met with a big group of Rebel supporters. The fans were able to get autographs, there was a photo booth, and Ole Miss merchandise.

The big question Ole Miss fans what to know is...when will that NCAA cloud that is hanging over the campus in Oxford fade away?

Ole Miss already made a self imposed bowl ban for the 2017 football season, but will that be enough to satisfy the NCAA?

During the Ole Miss gathering Tuesday night, the media was limited in what they could video once Freeze and Bjork spoke to the crowd.

Bjork did meet with WLOX news anchor Hugh Keaton for a brief interview. Bjork told Keaton that the end is in sight.

"We have a prescribed time line, "stated Bjork. "We're in our 90 day response period. So, that's the end of May. The NCAA writes the case summery. So. that's the end of July. We have a hearing four weeks after that. So, do the math, end of August, end of September. Sometime later this fall we'll have the final outcome on the whole entire case."

Coach Freeze says the Rebels will bounce back following his first losing season in Oxford. In 2016 the Rebels posted a 5-7 record.

