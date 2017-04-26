High School Fast Pitch Softball Playoffs/Second-Round Scores

Three-time defending Class 6A State Champion Harrison Central jumped into the second-round of the playoffs opening the best-of-three series with a convincing 11-0 win over George County, called after 5 innings. Game two of all softball playoff games are slated to be played on Thursday, weather permitting.

Ocean Springs is one game away from sweeping Hancock following a 10-4 road win in the Kiln Tuesday night. In other Class 6A games Petal defeated St. Martin 4-3 and Brandon beat Gulfport 4-2.

Class 5A playoffs:Long Beach and Pearl River Central needed extra-innings before the Lady Bearcats pulled out an 8-7 win over the Lady Blue Devils. PRC held a 6-3 lead until the Lady Bearcats closed the gap and tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the 7th. Picayune knocked-off West Harrison 5-1.

Class 4A playoffs: Defending State Champion North Pike out slugged home standing Pass Christian 8-7. Purvis blanked East Central 4-0.

The St. Patrick Lady Irish had no problem with Franklin County posting an 11-0 victory called after six innings in game one of the Class 3A best-of-three playoff series.

Resurrection suffered a tough loss on the road. Salem defeated Resurrection 10-9 in 8 innings.

