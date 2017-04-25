Federal budget changes will likely affect funding for the arts

President Donald Trump has laid out a preliminary budget plan that cuts federal funding for certain arts and humanities programs while increasing funding elsewhere.

At the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art, students from Tree House Montessori School in Ocean Springs are on a field trip.

"We're learning about ancient history, people who used to love art," 10-year-old Sania Shaw said.

"It's fun and interesting to learn about all different types of pieces of art and history," student Autumn Everett.

Museum Director Kevin O'Brien said he hopes the museum will continue to inspire people but questions how President Trump's proposed budget cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts will affect his organization.

"The NEA also helps support schools and art education programs throughout the United States," said O’Brien.



Trump has unveiled a budget plan that proposes eliminating Federal Funding for the NEA.

"It provides funding for the arts for the whole United States. All sorts of rural areas get it, too. They don't get the arts,” said O’Brien. “Art is important with how it relates to kids growing up and diversifying the way they think about things."



The proposed cuts would also eliminate funding for the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting while increasing funds for the Department of Defense by a proposed $54 billion.

The president must reach a budget agreement with Congress by the end of this month. Whatever changes they agree on would take effect Oc. 1, the beginning of the fiscal year.

O'Brien said if the final budget cuts are made to the NEA, all the museums in our state, dance groups, and symphonies would be impacted.

