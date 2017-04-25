Home Run in the fifth propelled Jackson Generals past Biloxi Shuckers 1-0

The Biloxi Shuckers pitching was outstanding Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough to get a win at MGM Park.More >>
The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Adrian Peterson to a two-year contract worth $7 million.More >>
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.More >>
Ole Miss sports fans get an opportunity to hear Rebels football coach Hugh Freeze and Athletics Director Ross Bjork preview the upcoming 2017 sports season.More >>
Four local teams advanced into the second-round of the South State Baseball Playoffs following third and final deciding games that were played on Monday night.More >>
