Home Run in the fifth propelled Jackson Generals past Biloxi Shuckers 1-0

Generals left fielder Rudy Flores delivered a solo-blast in the top of the fifth inning off Shuckers pitcher Luis Ortiz and that would prove to be the game winner as Jackson defeated Biloxi 1-0 before 1,069 fans at MGM Park.

Ortiz (0-3) gave up the one run on three hits with 4 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. He was one of four Shuckers to take the mound.

Brooks Hall posted his first win on the season for Jackson. Hall was a member of the Shuckers 2016 team and posted a 5-2 record. He gave up no runs on 4 hits and tossed 7 strikeouts in 6 innings. Biloxi right fielder Clint Coulter went 2-for-4 at the plate including a double. The Shuckers managed just 5 hits on the night.

Biloxi falls to 7 and 12 on the season, while Jackson improves to 12-6. The Generals leads the series 3 games to 1 with game five set to begin 10:30 Wednesday morning at MGM Park, with school children in attendance.

