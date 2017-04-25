Organization works to inform Moss Point voters of new precincts; preview ballots

Moss Point has new voting precincts. And with the city's highly contested primary election quickly approaching, there's a bit of confusion among citizens about where they go to cast their ballots. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Moss Point has new voting precincts. And with the city's highly contested primary election quickly approaching, there's a bit of confusion among citizens about where they go to cast their ballots.

"Roughly about two months ago, Moss Point actually sent out some reminder cards just to let everyone know that where you would normally go to vote for your city elections now has been changed," said Anne' McMillion.

But McMillion and the National Independent Black Parent Association feel many may not have gotten the memo - or may not remember it. She says in a city with less than 25 percent voter turnout in the last city elections, she doesn't want any confusion to keep people from the polls.

"We want to make sure that all of the citizens have an opportunity to know exactly where they're suppose to go to vote on May 2nd."

McMillion said although all six of the precincts have moved, the wards remain the same.

"Ward 1 and 2 are to report to Kreole Avenue Fire Station, Wards 3 and 4, Sue Ellen Recreation Center," McMillion said.

Here's where it gets more complicated: Residents in Wards 5 and 6 who live north of the river will vote at Pelican Landing, Those who live south of the river will cast their ballots at the Young Men's Business Club on Dantzler Street.

The organization is also hosting a candidate forum this weekend, where they hope to not only give the public the opportunity to hear from mayoral and alderman candidates. They will also let them know exactly what to expect in the voting booth with sample ballots printed for each ward. And, of course, they'll answer any questions about the election process.

They hope by breaking things down, they'll have more community involvement in deciding the city's next round of leaders.

The candidate forum will take place this Saturday from 10-4 at Second Street Park.

