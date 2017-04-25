This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can bring unwanted or expired prescription drugs to several locations in South Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)

Law enforcement agencies in South Mississippi are doing their part to prevent prescription pill abuse by offering a drug take back day this Saturday.

Several agencies are teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Agency to collect unwanted and expired medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drop off locations:

Lyman Community Center: 13472 Hwy. 49 in Gulfport

Long Beach Police Department: 201 Alexander Rd.

Pass Christian Police Department: 525 Espy Ave.

Pass Christian Library: 111 Heirn Ave.

Bay St. Louis Community Center: 301 Blaize Ave.

Wayne Lee’s Grocery Store: Old Hwy. 63 South in Lucedale

Pass Christian Police Chief Timothy Hendricks said the service is free and anonymous with no questions asked. All you have to do is drop off your drugs.

Last October during a drug take back day, Americans turned in more than 366 tons of prescription drugs. This will be the 13th drug take back day in the past seven years.

In the 12 previous take back days, the DEA has collected more than 7 million pounds of pills.

Click here for more information on the program: DEA Diversion website.

