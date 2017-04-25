The man who led the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi for seven years, including during its recovery from Hurricane Katrina, said incoming bishop Monsignor Louis Kihneman will do a fine job as leader of the diocese.More >>
The state flag controversy isn't going away anytime soon in Biloxi. While everyone from the mayor to visitors from out of town took turns speaking out at Tuesday's city council meeting about why the flag should or shouldn't fly, nothing has changed.More >>
Law enforcement agencies in South Mississippi are doing their part to prevent prescription pill abuse by offering a drug take back day this Saturday.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant has set the special session to complete the fiscal year 2018 budget for June 5.More >>
South Mississippi has some of the best high schools in the state, according to a list published by U.S. News & World Report.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant has set the special session to complete the fiscal year 2018 budget for June 5.More >>
