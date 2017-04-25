List ranks coast high schools as some of the state's best

South Mississippi has some of the best high schools in the state, according to a list published by U.S. News & World Report.

Biloxi High School is ranked the number two high school in the state, according to the list, and Ocean Springs High comes in right behind at number three. The website says the schools earned silver medals for high graduation rates and college readiness.

The list ranks Lewisburg High in DeSoto County as the best in the state.

Biloxi and Ocean Springs are not the only coast schools to rank high on the list. Pass Christian High is ranked number seven, and Gulfport High is ranked number eight.

See the full list of best Mississippi high schools from U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report uses test scores on state proficiency tests, graduation rates, proficiency rates for disadvantaged students, and college preparedness to determine award winners.

