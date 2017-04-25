Public, Biloxi council members speak out on state flag flap

Biloxi Mayor Andrew "Fofo" Gilich said removing the state flag from all city facilities is a declaration that Biloxi is for everyone. But some residents are conflicted by the move.

The Mississippi state flag, which bears a Confederate battle symbol, has been a hot topic of debate in recent years. (Photo source: WLOX)

Councilman Robert Deming said he's working on drafting an ordinance to return the flag to all Biloxi facilities, which he'll present to the council May 9, 2017. (Photo source: WLOX)

Before the meeting started, about a dozen state flag supporters gathered outside Biloxi City Hall say they're unhappy with the mayor's decision to remove the state flag from city buildings. (Photo source: WLOX)

The state flag controversy isn't going away anytime soon in Biloxi. While everyone from the mayor to visitors from out of town took turns speaking out at Tuesday's city council meeting about why the flag should or shouldn't fly, nothing has changed.

Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich kicked off the discussion by apologizing to council members for not consulting with them before making an executive decision to remove the state flag from all city buildings. But he still believes it was the right decision.

Council members were split on the issue. Paul Tisdale and Felix Gines voiced their support for the mayor's decision. While Tisdale spoke, a voice from the crowd shouted out, "White guilt!"

Kenny Glavan said he'll work with anyone to change the flag's design, but believes the state flag should be flown. Dixie Newman also backed flying the flag, referencing a referendum by Mississippi voters in 2001.

Robert Deming said he's working on drafting an ordinance to return the flag to all Biloxi facilities, which he'll present to the council May 9, 2017.

David Fayard was absent from the meeting, but he told WLOX News Now he favors flying the state flag.

George Lawrence didn't take a stand on the issue, but plenty of citizens did. Several Biloxi residents and others who came from other parts of Mississippi spoke out in favor of flying the state flag, but there were also others who disagreed.

Mayor Gilich said he wanted only American flags flown at city facilities as a declaration that Biloxi is for everyone.

Biloxi Public Affairs Manager Vincent Creel said, "We're a city that attracts 5.7 million people a year. We don't want to give anyone a reason to not come to Biloxi."

