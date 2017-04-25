Group protesting outside Biloxi City Hall to show support for st - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Group protesting outside Biloxi City Hall to show support for state flag

Current Mississippi State Flag removed from Biloxi City Buildings

  Biloxi residents torn following removal of state flag

    Biloxi residents torn following removal of state flag

    Tuesday, April 25 2017
    The Mississippi state flag, which bears a Confederate battle symbol, has been a hot topic of debate in recent years. (Photo source: WLOX)The Mississippi state flag, which bears a Confederate battle symbol, has been a hot topic of debate in recent years. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Biloxi Mayor Andrew "Fofo" Gilich said removing the state flag from all city facilities is a declaration that Biloxi is for everyone. But some residents are conflicted by the move.

    Biloxi Mayor Andrew "Fofo" Gilich said removing the state flag from all city facilities is a declaration that Biloxi is for everyone. But some residents are conflicted by the move.

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A group supporting the Mississippi state flag is protesting outside Biloxi City Hall.

Biloxi mayor orders state flag be removed from city facilities

This comes one day after Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich ordered the controversial flag removed from all city property.

