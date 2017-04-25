Group protesting outside Biloxi City Hall to show support for state flag

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew "Fofo" Gilich said removing the state flag from all city facilities is a declaration that Biloxi is for everyone. But some residents are conflicted by the move.More >>
Dozens of seafood and health officials from around the region are getting up to speed on the latest in their industries this week in Biloxi.More >>
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drownings are the leading cause of injury and death for children ages one to 14.More >>
The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Adrian Peterson to a two-year contract worth $7 million.More >>
A group supporting the Mississippi state flag is protesting outside Biloxi City Hall.More >>
The man who led the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi for seven years, including during its recovery from Hurricane Katrina, said incoming bishop Monsignor Louis Kihneman will do a fine job as leader of the diocese.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
