Incoming bishop 'a good fit' to lead Biloxi Diocese

The man who led the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi for seven years, including during its recovery from Hurricane Katrina, said incoming bishop Monsignor Louis Kihneman will do a fine job as leader of the diocese.

Archbishop Thomas Rodi said the people of Biloxi are warm and welcoming and proved to be most resilient in the wake of that powerful storm in 2005. Rodi now leads the Archdiocese of Mobile, which comprises the southern half of Alabama.

Rodi said Kihneman will be a good fit for the Biloxi Diocese, and his pastoral experience will serve him well in building relationships and moving the diocese forward.

Rodi said now, more than ever, people need to hear the good news of Jesus Christ and share his message of love and compassion.

Rodi recalls the days immediately after Katrina, when the thought of rebuilding seemed like such an insurmountable challenge. But, he said the people of the Biloxi Diocese rose to the occasion and never abandoned hope. Taking it one step at a time, they were able to restore and rebuild damaged lives and church buildings in the years which followed.

