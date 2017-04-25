Substitute teacher accused of having sex with student

A Harrison County School District substitute teacher is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student. Sheriff Troy Peterson said Christopher Anthony Lewis, 23, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of sexual battery.

Peterson said school resource officers recently received a complaint from the school’s principal about a sexual relationship between a substitute teacher and student.

According to the sheriff, the student told the principal they had sex with Lewis on two different occasions. Investigators said the two had sex sometime between April 2016 and March 2017.

Lewis was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond. He bonded out Monday night, according to the jail docket.

Officials with the school district confirmed Lewis was a substitute teacher contracted through the staffing agency Kelly Services. All of the school district’s substitute teachers are contracted through Kelly Services.

