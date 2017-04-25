Two rounds of April showers and storms

Out of the early Thursday system and the Sunday system, South MS looks to receive the greatest impact from the Sunday system.

Two storm systems in the forecast: one early Thursday, the other on Sunday.

Two rain systems will bring a total of three to four inches of rain to the region by Sunday.

A tale of two systems: it's this week's forecast for the Gulf Coast region. One system will arrive by midweek, the next over the weekend.

Heavy rain and severe weather look possible, especially this weekend.

The first system will approach the WLOX area of South Mississippi on Wednesday night. During the overnight hours into early Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in, possibly waking some locals up.

"This rain event could possibly affect Thursday morning commuters," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "The good news is that it shouldn't rain all day Thursday. At the very worst, the wet weather could linger to around Thursday midday. But, some of the latest model information brings an end to the rain around sunrise Thursday."

With this early Thursday system, severe weather is not expected to be a major issue for the Mississippi Gulf Coast. However, there could be some severe storms just off to our northwest across portions of northern and central Mississippi and northern Louisiana.

"Hopefully it'll just be a close call, but no actual storm damage for us," he said. "All we should have to deal with will be some downpours, occasional lightning, and perhaps some gusty wind."

"But, the WLOX First Alert Weather team will be keeping a close eye in case any stronger storms manage to make it into our area," mentioned Williams.

By the end of Thursday, we should only see between a half-inch and one inch of rainfall. But, when the second system moves in on Sunday, those rainfall totals could rise an additional one to three inches.

"Sunday's system does appear stronger," he pointed out on Tuesday. "I think there will be a better chance for severe weather to take place in South Mississippi with that one."

"If anyone has plans this Sunday, you're going to want to pay close attention to the weather because you may face cancellations or delays," Williams went on.

