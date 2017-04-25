Copy-Report: Saints finalize contract with Adrian Peterson

It's a done deal between the New Orleans Saints and Adrian Peterson.

The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Adrian Peterson to a two-year contract worth $7 million, according to a report on NFL..com and ESPN.

Peterson was a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings.

He'll serve as Mark Ingram's backup with the departure of Tim Hightower.

The signing comes after reports of both sides being close Monday. Peterson is coming off a knee injury last season.

The Saints will face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football to open the 2017 season.

