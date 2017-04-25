Copy-Report: Saints finalize contract with Adrian Peterson

It's a done deal between the New Orleans Saints and Adrian Peterson.
The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Adrian Peterson to a two-year contract worth $7 million, according to a report on NFL..com and ESPN.
Peterson was a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings.
He'll serve as Mark Ingram's backup with the departure of Tim Hightower.
The signing comes after reports of both sides being close Monday. Peterson is coming off a knee injury last season.
The Saints will face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football to open the 2017 season.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.More >>
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.More >>
The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Adrian Peterson to a two-year contract worth $7 million.More >>
The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Adrian Peterson to a two-year contract worth $7 million.More >>
Ole Miss sports fans get an opportunity to hear Rebels football coach Hugh Freeze and Athletics Director Ross Bjork preview the upcoming 2017 sports season.More >>
Ole Miss sports fans get an opportunity to hear Rebels football coach Hugh Freeze and Athletics Director Ross Bjork preview the upcoming 2017 sports season.More >>
Four local teams advanced into the second-round of the South State Baseball Playoffs following third and final deciding games that were played on Monday night.More >>
Four local teams advanced into the second-round of the South State Baseball Playoffs following third and final deciding games that were played on Monday night.More >>
It was not a very good night for the Biloxi Shuckers. The Jackson Generals started producing run early and didn't stop until they produced an 11-0 win.More >>
It was not a very good night for the Biloxi Shuckers. The Jackson Generals started producing run early and didn't stop until they produced an 11-0 win.More >>