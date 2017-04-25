JCPenney employee accused of stealing $4K ring

A Harrison County School District substitute teacher is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student.More >>
A Harrison County School District substitute teacher is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student.More >>
Biloxi police arrested a JCPenney employee Monday on a charge of embezzlement. Investigators report Chabrika Danyale Shumake, 37, stole a ring worth more than $4,000 from a display case.More >>
Biloxi police arrested a JCPenney employee Monday on a charge of embezzlement. Investigators report Chabrika Danyale Shumake, 37, stole a ring worth more than $4,000 from a display case.More >>
Heavy rain and severe weather look possible, especially this weekend.More >>
Heavy rain and severe weather look possible, especially this weekend.More >>
The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Adrian Peterson to a two-year contract worth $7 million.More >>
The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Adrian Peterson to a two-year contract worth $7 million.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly says he's sad and surprised that he's off TV but is confident the truth will come out about his exit.More >>
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly says he's sad and surprised that he's off TV but is confident the truth will come out about his exit.More >>