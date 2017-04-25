JCPenney employee accused of stealing $4K ring

Biloxi police arrested a JCPenney employee Monday on a charge of embezzlement. Investigators report Chabrika Danyale Shumake, 37, stole a ring worth more than $4,000 from a display case.

The department store started an internal investigation when the ring was reported missing on April 17. Police said Shumake was later identified as the suspect through surveillance video. Shumake worked at JCPenney as a sales associate in the fine jewelry department.

Shumake was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

