NOW ON GMM: Witnesses describe violent flash mob on train

The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Adrian Peterson to a two-year contract worth $7 million.More >>
Biloxi Mayor Andrew "Fofo" Gilich said removing the state flag from all city facilities is a declaration that Biloxi is for everyone. But some residents are conflicted by the move.More >>
On Friday, the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi will install Louis Kihneman III as the leader of the diocese. He will become the fourth bishop in the history of the diocese.More >>
A brand new sewage treatment facility is online in Diamondhead, replacing one that was decades old.More >>
Ole Miss sports fans get an opportunity to hear Rebels football coach Hugh Freeze and Athletics Director Ross Bjork preview the upcoming 2017 sports season.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
Bees are dying off because of pesticides, destruction of habitat and climate change.More >>
A Shallotte couple spotted a car submerged in a canal and their quick actions saved the driver trapped inside.More >>
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
