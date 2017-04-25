2017 Ole Miss Rebel Road Trip to visit Pascagoula on Tuesday

In the last five years, the BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip has visited 35 markets and more than 19,000 fans in seven states. At 5:30 Tuesday evening the Rebel Road Trip heads to the Hilton Garden Inn in Pascagoula.

Head coach Hugh Freeze will preview the 2017 football season. He's had to deal with an investigation into his football program over the past few years.

Despite the investigation Coach Freeze continues to prepare his Rebels for the new football season with a university self-imposed bowl ban.

Ole Miss recently completed spring football drills. Sophomore quarterback Shea Patterson was outstanding, but while the Rebels offense moved the ball at will in the spring game, the defense didn't play as well as Coach Freeze would have liked.

Besides the speakers, there will be an autograph session for the Rebels fans attending the Tuesday function. There will be photo booths, official merchandise, football posters, and a video.

