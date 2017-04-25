George County, PRC, St. Stanislaus & St. Patrick advance in baseball playoffs

In the Class 6A South State baseball playoffs George County defeated Harrison Central 10-5 in Lucedale to win the best-of-three series 2 games to one. The Rebels advance into the second round on the road at Oak Grove 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pearl River Central knocked Pascagoula out of the Class 5A title chase. The Blue Devils defeated Pascagoula in the third and final deciding playoff game. PRC battles West Jones on the road 7 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Stanislaus had the home field advantage and the Rockachaws prevailed 9-2 over Florence to win the Class 4A playoff series 2 games to 1. St. Stanislaus meets Northeast Lauderdale to be announced.

In another Class 4A South State playoff game, North Pike beat Bay High 7 to 1. The Tigers baseball season came to an end, losing the best-of-three series 2 games to 1.

St. Patrick advanced into the second round of the Class 3A South State playoffs following a 7-3 victory over Raleigh on the road.

