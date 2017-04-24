Biloxi residents torn following removal of state flag

The controversial Mississippi state flag will no longer fly in front of city buildings in Biloxi.

The Mississippi state flag, which bears a Confederate battle symbol, has been a hot topic of debate in recent years. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi Mayor Andrew "Fofo" Gilich said removing the state flag from all city facilities is a declaration that Biloxi is for everyone.

Biloxi Public Affairs Manager Vincent Creel offered a bit more of an explanation.

"Why don't we fly the state flag? We're a city that attracts 5.7 million people a year. We don't want to give anyone a reason to not come to Biloxi," Creel said.

But some residents are conflicted by the move.

"I think the Mississippi flag represents all of us," Biloxi resident Zina Purr said. "I don't think we live back in the day where it represented anything bad. I think we've come a long way from that. I think the Mississippi flag should be flown for all of us."

"I think it's part of our history. It's something that we can not change," Biloxi resident Susan Byrd said.

However, others are saying it's definitely a step in the right direction.

"Somebody has to take the stand and make the decision that can impact our state as a whole. So I really commend the mayor for taking this stand," said Prytania Bailey.

"Mayor Gilich wants to avoid the controversy. He wants to make sure everyone knows that we welcome everyone here to Biloxi," said Creel.

But some are on the fence about the whole situation.

"To me, it's like it stands for a symbol. It's history behind it. So if we do away with it because history doesn't suit one person, that's just killing the memories," said Bailey.

"What's great about the U.S. flag? It's something that we can all get behind.The U.S. flag gives you right to disagree with this opinion," said Creel.

