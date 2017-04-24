Jackson Generals clobbered the Biloxi Shuckers 11-0 at MGM Park on Monday

Pitching was not the name of the game for Biloxi Monday night in game three of the five game series with the Jackson Generals. Taylor Williams started for the Shuckers and he gave up 2 runs on 3 hits in 1 2/3 innings. Jon Perrin took over from Williams and the Generals exploded for 7 runs on 9 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Kelly Dugan had a big night at the plate for Jackson. He belted two home runs, a 3 run blast in the top of the 5th inning and a solo shot in the top of the ninth. Jamie Westbrook went 4-for-5 with three doubles and a triple to drive home 4 runs. Victor Reyes went 3-for-4 with two doubles and 2 RBI. The Generals banged out 16 hits on the night against three Biloxi pitchers. Forrest Snow pitched the final two innings and gave up 2 runs on 4 hits.

The Shuckers were able to collect only 3 hits on the night. Josh Taylor started the game for Jackson. In 5 innings the Shuckers were able to get only one hit off Taylor who picked up his second win on the season against one loss.

Biloxi falls to 7 and 11 on the season and will try getting back under the win column 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at MGM Park, game three against the 11 and 6 Generals.

