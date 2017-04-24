Gulfport synagogue honors Holocaust Remembrance Day - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport synagogue honors Holocaust Remembrance Day

Commemorations like this one took place around the world as part of Holocaust Memorial Day. (Image Souce: WLOX News) Commemorations like this one took place around the world as part of Holocaust Memorial Day. (Image Souce: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Some of the names of the 6,000,000 people murdered during the Holocaust were read during a remembrance ceremony at Congregation Beth Israel in Gulfport. Commemorations like this one took place around the world as part of Holocaust Memorial Day

World War II veteran Jack Oyster was the guest speaker. He talked about his time in the service and his experience as a prisoner of war.

Following a candle lighting, dozens of Holocaust victim's names were read by invited guests from the community.

"It's more than just a Jewish thing or it's more than a Congregation Beth Israel thing. Remembering the Holocaust is a worldwide thing, so we open it up. We want people of all faiths and all backgrounds to participate," said Lori Beth Susman.

The ceremony concluded with a song for healing.

