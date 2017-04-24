Gulfport synagogue honors Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israel is marking its annual Holocaust remembrance day in memory of the 6 million Jews systematically killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II.

On Holocaust day, Netanyahu says its lessons guide him

Israel stands still, siren wails across the country to remember the Holocaust's 6 million Jewish victims.

Thousands of people from around the world, many of them young Israelis, have gathered at the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz to pay homage to the millions who perished in the Holocaust.

The small wicker doll chair was an inauspicious toy, but it meant the world to Louise Lawrence-Israels.

Commemorations like this one took place around the world as part of Holocaust Memorial Day. (Image Souce: WLOX News)

Some of the names of the 6,000,000 people murdered during the Holocaust were read during a remembrance ceremony at Congregation Beth Israel in Gulfport. Commemorations like this one took place around the world as part of Holocaust Memorial Day.

World War II veteran Jack Oyster was the guest speaker. He talked about his time in the service and his experience as a prisoner of war.

Following a candle lighting, dozens of Holocaust victim's names were read by invited guests from the community.

"It's more than just a Jewish thing or it's more than a Congregation Beth Israel thing. Remembering the Holocaust is a worldwide thing, so we open it up. We want people of all faiths and all backgrounds to participate," said Lori Beth Susman.

The ceremony concluded with a song for healing.

