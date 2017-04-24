Mad Scientists Day helps students prepare for standardized testing

It was the perfect refresher just before standardized testing, an interactive Mad Scientists Day at Trent Lott Academy. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

It was the perfect refresher just before standardized testing, an interactive Mad Scientists Day at Trent Lott Academy.

"We're learning about mass and force and learning about electricity," said 5th grader Garian Riley.

Garian was just one of the many students conducting experiments, each related to scientific principles they've been learning about all year.

"When we do the testing, I know there will probably be some questions over what we've learned today," Riley said.

For students like 5th grader Ruben Barrera, this hands-on review is more than just fun and games.

"Because, I almost failed last year, but I think I'm gonna do well this year," Barrera said.

Their teacher, Scott Job, was looking on as Chevron employees covered lessons on volume and mass.

"A fun, hands-on, very interactive experience that reinforces a lot of great skills and a lot of fun," Job said.

In another part of the school, students were able to learn about electricity at a station powered by Singing River Electric.

"They get to look at it in a more practical sense, so it gives them more value and more relevance to what they're learning," Job said.

Outside, there were even more booths. And as students visited each one, they said they began feeling more confident.

"I know that I'm more prepared after this event today," Riley said.

Which is exactly what the teachers and volunteers wanted to hear.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.