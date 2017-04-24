Beauvoir marks Confederate Memorial Day

It was not a very good night for the Biloxi Shuckers. The Jackson Generals started producing run early and didn't stop until they produced an 11-0 win.More >>
While the removal of a Confederate monument made headlines in New Orleans Monday, just to the east in Biloxi a very different scene could be found. Visitors to Beauvoir spent Confederate Memorial Day learning the history of Jefferson Davis, the only president of the Confederacy.More >>
Mississippi has the country's highest vaccination rate for school-age children. But some parents argue the risks are not worth those bragging rights.More >>
It was the perfect refresher just before standardized testing, an interactive Mad Scientists Day at Trent Lott Academy.More >>
Jailin Cherry is proving why she's a standout athlete. The basketball standout decided to jump full-speed ahead into track & field and has the best high jump in the state.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
The men are accused of traveling to meet a child for sex.More >>
A Picayune Memorial High School student was killed in a car crash on his 17th birthday over the weekend.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is set to address the city’s removal and relocation of the “Battle of Liberty Place” statue early Monday morning.More >>
