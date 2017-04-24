LSU basketball signee Jailin Cherry of Pascagoula excelling in the high jump

Jailin Cherry is an aggressive multi talented basketball player. She proved that as a member and leader of the Pascagoula Lady Panthers.

After receiving interest from close to 40 colleges, she inked a letter of intent with LSU.

For the first-time every in her high school career, Cherry became a member of the Lady Panthers track team. With no previous experience, Cherry leaped full-speed ahead and started competing in the high jump. She's cleared a personal best of 5 feet, 8 inches.

The Region 5A champion is taking aim on the Class 5A South State title on Saturday at Gulfport High School.

Cherry said, "I don't really train except for practice. My goal right now is 5'10" or 6'."

The best mark in the high jump on LSU's women's track and field team is 5 feet, 8 and three-quarter inches. She could surpass that in the next few weeks.

Cherry's dad, Douglass, was a member of the 1983 Moss Point Tigers State Championship team in football. He's proud of what his daughter has accomplished.

Douglas said, "I take a lot of pride in helping her. It makes me feel good. We work hard at it. I pray about it for her to go further, where she wants to go."

The WNBA is a real possibility, but one step at a time, beginning with basketball at LSU. I call Cherry, the female-version of Chris Jackson. She is an excellent passer, drives to the hoop with amazing moves, can pull the trigger on the long ball and play great defense. She's he full package. LSU secured the services of an exceptional basketball player.

Cherry said, "My main is get in, getting down the drills and every thing. Just have a good year, have a good freshman year."

She hopes to conclude her high school career with a super showing in track & field.

