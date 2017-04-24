Humidity, rain chances return midweek

Monday brought less humidity to South Mississippi thanks to drier air moving in with winds out of the northwest, but it won't be staying this nice for long.

For tonight into Tuesday, we will have a good influence of high pressure with weak upper-level ridging overhead. What that means is that we get drier conditions with no chance for rain through Tuesday, but as we move into Wednesday, that ridge starts to move east, and we will see warmer conditions move in for southerly flow picking back up.

As southerly winds return, so will the warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, allowing for humidity to make a big comeback. Dew points for Wednesday are expected to be in the 60s to 70s, making for near tropical conditions outside that will also allow for the return of pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon.

All of this will be occurring ahead of our next rain-maker as a weak cold front swings toward South Mississippi on Thursday, delivering a higher chance for rain.

Cooler, drier air won't make another appearance in our seven-day forecast as slight rain chances and humid conditions will continue into the end of the week and weekend as well.

Despite all of the chances for rain, we won't have that much as most of South Mississippi is expecting less than an inch of rain throughout the next week.

With a strong return of warm and humid conditions, be sure to get out and enjoy the cooler and drier air while it lasts!

