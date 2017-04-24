Humidity, rain chances return midweek

Cooler weather has come back into South Mississippi for the mid to end of April, at least for a short period of time.More >>
It’s only April, but the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially kicks off in June, is off to an early start.More >>
The bright meteors should be visible to the naked eye. So, no special equipment will be necessary to view.More >>
Subtropical Depression One managed to transition into a fully-fledged, warm-cored, tropical system on Thursday morning,More >>
With the official start to hurricane season over a month away, activity is beginning to kick up in the Atlantic. A low pressure system has formed into a subtropical depression on Wednesday.More >>
